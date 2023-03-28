A look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.83, soaring 3.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.935 and dropped to $3.7101 before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. Within the past 52 weeks, NR’s price has moved between $2.38 and $4.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 1.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.50%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1540 employees.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 172,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,251 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,899. This insider now owns 76,046 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Looking closely at Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. However, in the short run, Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.97. Second resistance stands at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.53.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 350.87 million based on 89,701K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 815,590 K and income totals -20,830 K. The company made 225,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.