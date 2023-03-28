A look at Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) stock priced at $0.38, down -5.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.37 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. SEV’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 231 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sono Group N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 321.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.39 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7903, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8526. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3834 in the near term. At $0.3967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4034. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3434.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.17 million, the company has a total of 90,554K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20 K while annual income is -75,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 140 K while its latest quarter income was -43,830 K.