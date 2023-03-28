A look at Unum Group’s (UNM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.96, soaring 2.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.595 and dropped to $38.43 before settling in for the closing price of $38.00. Within the past 52 weeks, UNM’s price has moved between $30.21 and $46.64.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $195.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 130,081. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,270 shares at a rate of $39.78, taking the stock ownership to the 119,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,028 for $45.28, making the entire transaction worth $454,040. This insider now owns 53,305 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.78% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Unum Group (UNM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.83 million, its volume of 2.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.66 in the near term. At $40.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.33.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.64 billion based on 197,294K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,991 M and income totals 1,314 M. The company made 3,006 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 279,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.