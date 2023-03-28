A major move is in the offing as Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) market cap hits 150.53 million

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) stock priced at $0.64, down -5.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. ASXC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $1.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.10%. With a float of $234.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.85 million.

The firm has a total of 183 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -162.17, operating margin of -1063.40, and the pretax margin is -1061.70.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 207,557. In this transaction Director of this company bought 293,077 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 492,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 27,010 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,804. This insider now owns 13,846 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1066.19 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Asensus Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asensus Surgical Inc., ASXC], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7194, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5229. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6500. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5700.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 150.53 million, the company has a total of 239,280K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,090 K while annual income is -75,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,460 K while its latest quarter income was -17,890 K.