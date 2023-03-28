A major move is in the offing as Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) market cap hits 33.66 million

March 27, 2023, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) trading session started at the price of $0.119, that was 2.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.1156 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for HLBZ has been $0.11 – $3.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -306.30%. With a float of $248.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helbiz Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 84,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 650,000 shares at a rate of $0.13, taking the stock ownership to the 11,228,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,568,249 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $188,190. This insider now owns 11,147,174 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Looking closely at Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days average volume was 11.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 65.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 199.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1729, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4045. However, in the short run, Helbiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1215. Second resistance stands at $0.1229. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1259. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1171, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1141. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1127.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

There are 241,807K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.66 million. As of now, sales total 12,830 K while income totals -71,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,680 K while its last quarter net income were -24,560 K.