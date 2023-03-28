A major move is in the offing as IonQ Inc. (IONQ) market cap hits 1.02 billion

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.94, soaring 4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.235 and dropped to $4.84 before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. Within the past 52 weeks, IONQ’s price has moved between $3.04 and $14.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.80%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 97 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 21.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 112.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Looking closely at IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), its last 5-days average volume was 3.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 64.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.29. Second resistance stands at $5.47. The third major resistance level sits at $5.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.49.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 198,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -106,190 K. The company made 2,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.