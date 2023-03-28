A major move is in the offing as Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) market cap hits 6.92 billion

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.35, plunging -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.37 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. Within the past 52 weeks, PSNY’s price has moved between $3.14 and $13.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -107.80%. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 1300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.85, operating margin of -52.34, and the pretax margin is -18.24.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 51.45%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -18.92 while generating a return on equity of -364.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, PSNY], we can find that recorded value of 4.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.02.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.92 billion based on 2,118,035K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,462 M and income totals -465,790 K. The company made 435,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 299,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.