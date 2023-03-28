A major move is in the offing as Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) market cap hits 24.57 million

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.88, plunging -10.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Within the past 52 weeks, UNCY’s price has moved between $0.40 and $2.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -327.70%. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 12,375. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -145.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -327.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

Looking closely at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (UNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0054, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7893. However, in the short run, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8900. Second resistance stands at $2.0800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2900.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.57 million based on 15,052K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -10,020 K. The company made 950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.