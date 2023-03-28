Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $1.23, down -4.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2301 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has traded in a range of $1.17-$4.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -319.40%. With a float of $127.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.89 million.

In an organization with 227 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of -1124.51, and the pretax margin is -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 72,283. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,851 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 23,824,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $105,668. This insider now owns 23,859,891 shares in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -319.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 22.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2673. However, in the short run, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2033. Second resistance stands at $1.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9633.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 296.77 million has total of 218,231K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,270 K in contrast with the sum of -101,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,370 K and last quarter income was -36,500 K.