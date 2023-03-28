AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -9.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $9.94, up 1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.9805 and dropped to $9.80 before settling in for the closing price of $9.79. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has traded in a range of $7.30-$13.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -296.90%. With a float of $571.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.08 million.

In an organization with 51 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 123,719. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,910 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 228,634 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.06 million. That was better than the volume of 12.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.64. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.98. Second resistance stands at $10.07. The third major resistance level sits at $10.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.71. The third support level lies at $9.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.59 billion has total of 575,078K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,590 M in contrast with the sum of -1,190 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 347,000 K and last quarter income was 561,000 K.