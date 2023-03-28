American International Group Inc. (AIG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 56,437 M

On March 27, 2023, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) opened at $48.34, higher 0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.51 and dropped to $47.32 before settling in for the closing price of $47.34. Price fluctuations for AIG have ranged from $45.66 to $65.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.20% at the time writing. With a float of $729.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26200 workers is very important to gauge.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +18.21 while generating a return on equity of 19.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.98% during the next five years compared to 81.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

The latest stats from [American International Group Inc., AIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.32 million was superior to 5.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.95. The third major resistance level sits at $49.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.83.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are currently 737,247K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,437 M according to its annual income of 10,276 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,586 M and its income totaled 271,000 K.