Amyris Inc. (AMRS) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.32, soaring 4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AMRS’s price has moved between $0.99 and $5.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 16.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.30%. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1598 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.09, operating margin of -219.63, and the pretax margin is -199.60.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 700,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 400,000 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,440,000. This insider now owns 36,488 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -195.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Looking closely at Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4311, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1410. However, in the short run, Amyris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4300. Second resistance stands at $1.4800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1700.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 555.24 million based on 366,252K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 269,850 K and income totals -528,510 K. The company made 75,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -149,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.