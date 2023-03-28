Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,014 M

On March 27, 2023, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) opened at $188.25, lower -1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $188.36 and dropped to $184.48 before settling in for the closing price of $187.69. Price fluctuations for ADI have ranged from $133.48 to $196.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.60% at the time writing. With a float of $504.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24450 employees.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 1,653,939. In this transaction EVP, Finance & CFO of this company sold 8,751 shares at a rate of $189.00, taking the stock ownership to the 23,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 26,250 for $187.01, making the entire transaction worth $4,908,976. This insider now owns 23,871 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.58) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.82% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.50.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $180.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $187.26 in the near term. At $189.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $191.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $183.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $181.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $179.50.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

There are currently 505,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 94.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,014 M according to its annual income of 2,749 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,250 M and its income totaled 961,470 K.