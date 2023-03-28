AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) volume exceeds 3.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $21.75, down -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.14 and dropped to $21.68 before settling in for the closing price of $22.26. Over the past 52 weeks, AU has traded in a range of $11.94-$24.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.30%. With a float of $412.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30561 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.63% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

The latest stats from [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.05 million was inferior to 3.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 87.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.41. The third major resistance level sits at $22.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.31.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.03 billion has total of 418,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,501 M in contrast with the sum of 297,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 986,000 K and last quarter income was 153,000 K.