Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) 20 Days SMA touches -0.92%: The odds favor the bear

March 27, 2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) trading session started at the price of $19.14, that was 1.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.32 and dropped to $18.845 before settling in for the closing price of $18.93. A 52-week range for NLY has been $15.11 – $29.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 3.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.60%. With a float of $466.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 161 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.51, operating margin of +75.23, and the pretax margin is +42.70.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +41.57 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Looking closely at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY), its last 5-days average volume was 6.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.24. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.35. Second resistance stands at $19.58. The third major resistance level sits at $19.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.39.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

There are 493,615K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.15 billion. As of now, sales total 3,244 M while income totals 1,725 M. Its latest quarter income was 160,130 K while its last quarter net income were -275,260 K.