Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) average volume reaches $2.88M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $10.10, up 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.20 and dropped to $10.00 before settling in for the closing price of $10.02. Over the past 52 weeks, AM has traded in a range of $8.56-$11.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.70%. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 586 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.35, operating margin of +54.66, and the pretax margin is +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 100,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 79,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 242,868 for $10.49, making the entire transaction worth $2,547,977. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 122.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.95 million, its volume of 2.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.17 in the near term. At $10.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.77.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.70 billion has total of 478,613K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 919,990 K in contrast with the sum of 326,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 241,550 K and last quarter income was 82,790 K.