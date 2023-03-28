Search
Sana Meer
Arrival (ARVL) soared 1.40 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

On March 27, 2023, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $0.1556, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1556 and dropped to $0.145 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for ARVL have ranged from $0.14 to $4.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -825.00% at the time writing. With a float of $345.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2695 workers is very important to gauge.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arrival is 50.36%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%.

Arrival (ARVL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -825.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

The latest stats from [Arrival, ARVL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.87 million was inferior to 13.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 182.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7758. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1568. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1615. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1674. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1462, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1403. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1356.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

There are currently 638,238K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 113.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -31,016 K.

