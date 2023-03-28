Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) volume exceeds 5.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) stock priced at $3.50, up 2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.56 and dropped to $3.4901 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. SAN’s price has ranged from $2.26 to $4.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.20%. With a float of $16.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 189835 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Santander S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Santander S.A., SAN], we can find that recorded value of 6.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.42.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 58.33 billion, the company has a total of 16,794,402K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 89,480 M while annual income is 10,120 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,250 M while its latest quarter income was 2,412 M.