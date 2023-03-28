BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -37.78% last month.

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) stock priced at $1.93, up 4.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0482 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. BBAI’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $16.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.80%. With a float of $17.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 665 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -32.37, and the pretax margin is -79.60.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 87.52%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 489,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 266,000 shares at a rate of $1.84, taking the stock ownership to the 902,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 266,000 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $489,440. This insider now owns 902,907 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -78.49 while generating a return on equity of -288.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

The latest stats from [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., BBAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.23 million was inferior to 9.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 261.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9690, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1354. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0555. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1509. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2537. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8573, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7545. The third support level lies at $1.6591 if the price breaches the second support level.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 283.98 million, the company has a total of 141,153K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 155,010 K while annual income is -121,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,360 K while its latest quarter income was -29,900 K.