Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.36% last month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.22. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.22 and dropped to $10.94 before settling in for the closing price of $11.00. Within the past 52 weeks, OWL’s price has moved between $8.06 and $14.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.00%. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 545 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 2.31%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.16.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.35 billion based on 1,407,128K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,370 M and income totals -9,290 K. The company made 395,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.