BWA (BorgWarner Inc.) climbed 0.11 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 27, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) opened at $47.88, higher 0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.05 and dropped to $46.97 before settling in for the closing price of $47.38. Price fluctuations for BWA have ranged from $31.14 to $51.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.80% at the time writing. With a float of $232.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.63, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 350,448. In this transaction EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 6,889 shares at a rate of $50.87, taking the stock ownership to the 28,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President sold 40,000 for $50.76, making the entire transaction worth $2,030,432. This insider now owns 30,544 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.08) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.63% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Looking closely at BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 76.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.17. However, in the short run, BorgWarner Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.00. Second resistance stands at $48.56. The third major resistance level sits at $49.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.84.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

There are currently 233,785K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,801 M according to its annual income of 944,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,108 M and its income totaled 255,000 K.