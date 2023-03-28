Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) soared 9.23 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

March 27, 2023, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $1.35, that was 9.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. A 52-week range for CEI has been $1.20 – $54.50.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -40.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%. With a float of $17.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7358, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.6211. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4800 in the near term. At $1.5400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1800.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 20,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.75 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 160 K while its last quarter net income were -23,280 K.