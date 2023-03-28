Cameco Corporation (CCJ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.78% last month.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.65, soaring 2.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.7351 and dropped to $24.39 before settling in for the closing price of $24.04. Within the past 52 weeks, CCJ’s price has moved between $20.01 and $32.49.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -2.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 185.10%. With a float of $431.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2095 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of -0.62, and the pretax margin is -0.49.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

The latest stats from [Cameco Corporation, CCJ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.5 million was inferior to 4.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 39.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.93. The third major resistance level sits at $25.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.24. The third support level lies at $24.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.80 billion based on 433,018K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,437 M and income totals 68,750 K. The company made 385,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.