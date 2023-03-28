Can Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) drop of -28.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $15.30, down -13.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.56 and dropped to $13.135 before settling in for the closing price of $15.32. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has traded in a range of $5.44-$28.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 121 workers is very important to gauge.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 180,484. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,233,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $20.01, making the entire transaction worth $250,114. This insider now owns 1,174,276 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

The latest stats from [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., DAWN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.39. The third major resistance level sits at $17.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.54. The third support level lies at $9.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.04 billion has total of 73,587K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -142,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -40,110 K.