Can Dollar Tree Inc.’s (DLTR) drop of -1.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 27, 2023, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) opened at $138.63, higher 0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.72 and dropped to $137.97 before settling in for the closing price of $137.39. Price fluctuations for DLTR have ranged from $124.76 to $177.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.30% at the time writing. With a float of $218.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.10 million.

In an organization with 65025 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.43, operating margin of +8.03, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 1,008,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 7,100 shares at a rate of $142.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,346 for $162.80, making the entire transaction worth $219,123. This insider now owns 17,085 shares in total.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.70 while generating a return on equity of 19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.86% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.42 million. That was better than the volume of 2.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.78.

During the past 100 days, Dollar Tree Inc.’s (DLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.45. However, in the short run, Dollar Tree Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.64. Second resistance stands at $140.56. The third major resistance level sits at $141.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.06. The third support level lies at $136.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 221,228K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,332 M according to its annual income of 1,615 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,721 M and its income totaled 452,200 K.