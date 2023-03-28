Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (EXK) hike of 1.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) stock priced at $3.33, up 1.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5275 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. EXK’s price has ranged from $2.47 to $5.78 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.10%. With a float of $188.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.21, operating margin of +11.56, and the pretax margin is +11.87.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Endeavour Silver Corp. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 2.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Endeavour Silver Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

The latest stats from [Endeavour Silver Corp., EXK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.52 million was superior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (EXK) raw stochastic average was set at 66.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.68. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. The third support level lies at $3.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 671.65 million, the company has a total of 189,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 210,160 K while annual income is 6,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,990 K while its latest quarter income was 7,960 K.

Newsletter

 

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) volume exceeds 10.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.82, soaring 4.71% from the previous trading...
Read more

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
March 27, 2023, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) trading session started at the price of $2.51, that was 11.20% jump from the session...
Read more

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) 20 Days SMA touches 5.18%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
On March 27, 2023, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) opened at $55.93, lower -0.14% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

