Can VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) hike of 9.34% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 27, 2023, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) trading session started at the price of $4.27, that was 5.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.46 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.21. A 52-week range for EGY has been $3.88 – $8.77.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 27.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 267.00%. With a float of $105.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.93 million.

In an organization with 117 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 30.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.13. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.66. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. The third support level lies at $3.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are 108,375K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 479.13 million. As of now, sales total 199,080 K while income totals 81,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,100 K while its last quarter net income were 6,870 K.