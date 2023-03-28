Search
Shaun Noe
Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock priced at $3.24, up 4.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.22 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. CDE’s price has ranged from $2.54 to $5.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -126.60%. With a float of $276.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.92 million.

In an organization with 2107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.31, operating margin of -5.44, and the pretax margin is -8.33.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Coeur Mining Inc. is 1.61%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,287. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.93, taking the stock ownership to the 234,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.93, making the entire transaction worth $58,580. This insider now owns 205,213 shares in total.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.26 while generating a return on equity of -9.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coeur Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Coeur Mining Inc.’s (CDE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. However, in the short run, Coeur Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.52. Second resistance stands at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 295,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 785,640 K while annual income is -78,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 210,120 K while its latest quarter income was 49,090 K.

