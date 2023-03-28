Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is expecting -6.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $73.82, soaring 0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.475 and dropped to $73.70 before settling in for the closing price of $73.42. Within the past 52 weeks, CL’s price has moved between $67.84 and $83.81.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.70%. With a float of $829.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.50 million.

The firm has a total of 33800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.49, operating margin of +19.95, and the pretax margin is +14.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 146,209. In this transaction Chief of Staff of this company sold 2,040 shares at a rate of $71.67, taking the stock ownership to the 6,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 5,703 for $73.83, making the entire transaction worth $421,075. This insider now owns 24,383 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 353.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.02% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 356.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL], we can find that recorded value of 4.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.88. The third major resistance level sits at $75.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.97.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.24 billion based on 830,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,967 M and income totals 1,785 M. The company made 4,629 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.