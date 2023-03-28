Cybin Inc. (CYBN) last year’s performance of -50.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) stock priced at $0.39, down -5.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. CYBN’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $1.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.50%. With a float of $147.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.89 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 21.84%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cybin Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cybin Inc., CYBN], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4302, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5336. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3923. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4096. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4252. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3594, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3438. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3265.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 101.58 million, the company has a total of 194,672K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -53,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,920 K.