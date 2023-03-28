CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) 20 Days SMA touches -9.57%: The odds favor the bear

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $1.75, up 5.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.74 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has traded in a range of $1.17-$3.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 35.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.90%. With a float of $65.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.61, operating margin of -120.42, and the pretax margin is -120.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 13,391. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 7,121 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 388,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s EVP, Chief Development Officer sold 4,257 for $1.98, making the entire transaction worth $8,425. This insider now owns 58,433 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -120.17 while generating a return on equity of -120.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Looking closely at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3072, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7639. However, in the short run, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8400. Second resistance stands at $1.8900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6400.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.62 million has total of 66,084K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,570 K in contrast with the sum of -83,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,920 K and last quarter income was -23,300 K.