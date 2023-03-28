Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.06 million

March 27, 2023, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) trading session started at the price of $1.26, that was 23.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.525 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. A 52-week range for DBGI has been $1.11 – $208.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -311.60%. With a float of $4.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Brands Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -336.61

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.03 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.6494. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5600 in the near term. At $1.6800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0000.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are 1,528K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.01 million. As of now, sales total 7,580 K while income totals -32,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,420 K while its last quarter net income were -4,890 K.