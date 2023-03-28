Search
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) last year’s performance of -11.89% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $94.74, up 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.365 and dropped to $94.32 before settling in for the closing price of $94.37. Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has traded in a range of $83.76-$116.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.70%. With a float of $769.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $770.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27859 employees.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Duke Energy Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 189,812. In this transaction SVP, External Affairs & Comm of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $99.90, taking the stock ownership to the 9,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s EVP & CCO sold 415 for $100.84, making the entire transaction worth $41,849. This insider now owns 111,997 shares in total.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Looking closely at Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) raw stochastic average was set at 26.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.05. However, in the short run, Duke Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.26. Second resistance stands at $95.84. The third major resistance level sits at $96.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.17.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.74 billion has total of 770,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,768 M in contrast with the sum of 2,550 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,983 M and last quarter income was -636,000 K.

