Edison International (EIX) 20 Days SMA touches 1.74%: The odds favor the bear

On March 27, 2023, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) opened at $68.80, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.06 and dropped to $68.311 before settling in for the closing price of $68.38. Price fluctuations for EIX have ranged from $54.45 to $73.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.00% at the time writing. With a float of $382.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.63 million.

The firm has a total of 13388 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.67, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +3.84.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 7,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $69.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,178 shares.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.52) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 4.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edison International (EIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edison International, EIX], we can find that recorded value of 2.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.38. The third major resistance level sits at $69.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.46.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

There are currently 382,627K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,220 M according to its annual income of 824,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,016 M and its income totaled 470,000 K.