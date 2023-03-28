Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is 9.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $1.31, down -17.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has traded in a range of $0.60-$6.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -8.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -424.00%. With a float of $4.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 604 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.06, operating margin of -101.40, and the pretax margin is -101.40.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 10.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. This company achieved a net margin of -99.22 while generating a return on equity of -114.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.52

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 232.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0132, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3994. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2600 in the near term. At $1.4100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300. The third support level lies at $0.7800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.29 million has total of 5,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,550 K in contrast with the sum of -36,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,430 K and last quarter income was -4,610 K.