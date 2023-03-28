Ford Motor Company (F) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 43,999 M

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $11.63, up 0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.70 and dropped to $11.41 before settling in for the closing price of $11.51. Over the past 52 weeks, F has traded in a range of $10.10-$16.94.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 173000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.66% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ford Motor Company’s (F) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) saw its 5-day average volume 69.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 70.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 16.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.68 in the near term. At $11.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.10.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.56 billion has total of 3,986,182K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 158,057 M in contrast with the sum of -1,981 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,999 M and last quarter income was 1,289 M.