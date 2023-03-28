FRBK (Republic First Bancorp Inc.) climbed 7.56 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 27, 2023, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) opened at $1.25, higher 7.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for FRBK have ranged from $1.12 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 306.90% at the time writing. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

The firm has a total of 525 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Republic First Bancorp Inc., FRBK], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8030. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0067.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

There are currently 63,864K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 81.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 180,550 K according to its annual income of 25,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 51,750 K and its income totaled 1,550 K.