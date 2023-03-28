Genius Group Limited (GNS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -52.58% last month.

On March 27, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) opened at $2.18, lower -3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Price fluctuations for GNS have ranged from $0.30 to $36.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -49.80% at the time writing. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 241 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

The latest stats from [Genius Group Limited, GNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was inferior to 22.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 292.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.28. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. The third support level lies at $1.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

There are currently 21,520K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,780 K according to its annual income of -4,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,970 K and its income totaled -2,590 K.