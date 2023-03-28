Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) kicked off at the price of $2.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $2.76, up 3.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.19 to $4.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.10%. With a float of $2.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.84 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -91.77, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Looking closely at Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days average volume was 12.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 16.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 17.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.04. However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $2.82. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.64.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.91 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,433 M while annual income is -1,683 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 502,000 K while its latest quarter income was -386,000 K.