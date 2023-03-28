Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) volume exceeds 0.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.22, soaring 3.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Within the past 52 weeks, SUPV’s price has moved between $1.20 and $3.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 78.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.10%. With a float of $46.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3814 employees.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.45 while generating a return on equity of -6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

Looking closely at Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s (SUPV) raw stochastic average was set at 44.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.98. However, in the short run, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.35. Second resistance stands at $2.40. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.09.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 343.61 million based on 91,344K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,356 M and income totals -34,540 K. The company made 530,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.