Halliburton Company (HAL) average volume reaches $9.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) stock priced at $30.20, up 3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.74 and dropped to $29.395 before settling in for the closing price of $29.60. HAL’s price has ranged from $23.30 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.00%. With a float of $901.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 107,410. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,769 shares at a rate of $38.79, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 4,493 for $40.41, making the entire transaction worth $181,562. This insider now owns 191,334 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.45% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Halliburton Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.42 million, its volume of 10.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.08 in the near term. At $31.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.40.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.48 billion, the company has a total of 904,120K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,297 M while annual income is 1,572 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,582 M while its latest quarter income was 656,000 K.