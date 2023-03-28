Search
Sana Meer
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) volume exceeds 8.07 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On March 27, 2023, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) opened at $5.06, higher 0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.07 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. Price fluctuations for HBI have ranged from $4.82 to $15.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -125.60% at the time writing. With a float of $345.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.46, operating margin of +9.17, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.60% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) saw its 5-day average volume 9.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.09 in the near term. At $5.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.73.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

There are currently 349,458K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,234 M according to its annual income of -127,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,473 M and its income totaled -418,110 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

