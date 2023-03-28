HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.88% last month.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.08, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.4199 and dropped to $47.34 before settling in for the closing price of $47.60. Within the past 52 weeks, DINO’s price has moved between $34.90 and $66.19.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 21.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 321.50%. With a float of $154.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.43 million.

In an organization with 5223 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.82, operating margin of +10.84, and the pretax margin is +10.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,553,113. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $51.06, taking the stock ownership to the 182,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 4,180 for $50.64, making the entire transaction worth $211,675. This insider now owns 57,101 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.21) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 38.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.80% during the next five years compared to 38.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.64 million. That was better than the volume of 2.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.72. However, in the short run, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.77. Second resistance stands at $50.63. The third major resistance level sits at $51.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.47. The third support level lies at $45.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.72 billion based on 196,186K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,205 M and income totals 2,923 M. The company made 8,985 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 587,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.