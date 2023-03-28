HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) posted a -3.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) stock priced at $3.13, down -6.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.132 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. HIVE’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $11.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 185.00%. With a float of $82.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.49 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 7.71%, while institutional ownership is 15.17%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.22. The third major resistance level sits at $3.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.58.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 344.81 million, the company has a total of 83,912K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 211,180 K while annual income is 79,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,320 K while its latest quarter income was -90,010 K.