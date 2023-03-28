Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) with a beta value of 0.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.00, soaring 11.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.6299 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Within the past 52 weeks, HOTH’s price has moved between $1.93 and $40.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.10%. With a float of $0.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 3,900. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 828,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s CEO and President bought 10,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $4,000. This insider now owns 818,259 shares in total.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.52, a number that is poised to hit -1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hoth Therapeutics Inc., HOTH], we can find that recorded value of 0.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s (HOTH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.31.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.79 million based on 1,440K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -14,310 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,644 K in sales during its previous quarter.