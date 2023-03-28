Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) soared 7.25 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) stock priced at $4.08, up 7.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.33 and dropped to $4.02 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. IHRT’s price has ranged from $3.84 to $20.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -64.80%. With a float of $118.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.36 million.

In an organization with 9350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 50,017. In this transaction EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 148,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO bought 17,500 for $5.45, making the entire transaction worth $95,356. This insider now owns 138,535 shares in total.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are iHeartMedia Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, iHeartMedia Inc.’s (IHRT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.74. However, in the short run, iHeartMedia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.41. Second resistance stands at $4.52. The third major resistance level sits at $4.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.79.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 639.12 million, the company has a total of 143,255K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,912 M while annual income is -264,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,126 M while its latest quarter income was 79,880 K.

