Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) posted a 30.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

March 27, 2023, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) trading session started at the price of $0.1889, that was 23.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2415 and dropped to $0.172 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. A 52-week range for IMPP has been $0.15 – $1.91.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 708.80%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.64, operating margin of +30.74, and the pretax margin is +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imperial Petroleum Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 708.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Looking closely at Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP), its last 5-days average volume was 14.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2288, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3459. However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2432. Second resistance stands at $0.2771. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3127. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1737, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1381. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1042.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

There are 142,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 38.66 million. As of now, sales total 97,020 K while income totals 29,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,920 K while its last quarter net income were 13,760 K.

