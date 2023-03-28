Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,580 K

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $3.42, down -4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.43 and dropped to $3.14 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has traded in a range of $2.89-$6.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $126.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 468 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -145.44, operating margin of -2212.89, and the pretax margin is -2100.02.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 6.17%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2105.41 while generating a return on equity of -51.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 77.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

The latest stats from [Innoviz Technologies Ltd., INVZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was superior to 1.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.83.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 462.54 million has total of 136,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,030 K in contrast with the sum of -126,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,580 K and last quarter income was -34,320 K.