Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -27.08% last month.

March 24, 2023, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) trading session started at the price of $0.9568, that was 1.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9871 and dropped to $0.9461 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. A 52-week range for INO has been $0.93 – $4.00.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -24.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.40%. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 184 workers is very important to gauge.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 6,708. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,833 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 910,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 11,668 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $14,935. This insider now owns 904,291 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

The latest stats from [Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., INO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.2 million was inferior to 4.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4502, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8331. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9844. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0062. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0254. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9242. The third support level lies at $0.9024 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

There are 260,132K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 246.23 million. As of now, sales total 10,260 K while income totals -279,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 120 K while its last quarter net income were -56,630 K.