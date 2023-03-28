Investors finally get a glimpse of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) volume hitting the figure of 4.27 million.

March 24, 2023, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) trading session started at the price of $119.50, that was -2.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.70 and dropped to $115.39 before settling in for the closing price of $120.30. A 52-week range for ABNB has been $81.91 – $179.09.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 26.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 588.10%. With a float of $383.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $635.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6811 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.76, operating margin of +22.37, and the pretax margin is +23.68.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Airbnb Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 3,127,048. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $125.08, taking the stock ownership to the 6,458,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,057 for $123.89, making the entire transaction worth $130,952. This insider now owns 133,893 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.47) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 588.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) saw its 5-day average volume 4.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.95.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 55.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $119.28 in the near term. At $121.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $123.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.03. The third support level lies at $110.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

There are 640,529K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 75.95 billion. As of now, sales total 8,399 M while income totals 1,893 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,902 M while its last quarter net income were 318,660 K.